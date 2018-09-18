2 adults and a baby displaced by Stittsville house fire

Three people were forced from their west Ottawa home by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the two-storey home on Rosehill Avenue, in a subdivision near the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Huntmar Drive, at about 2:15 a.m.

Heavy flames were coming from the building when they arrived and they put out a second alarm, the department said in a news release.

Nobody was injured, but two adults and a baby are temporarily displaced.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 755 Rosehill Avenue in Stittsville. Fire is now under control. Red Cross and Salvation Army Victim Assistance teams on route.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/mx7ZQTD8f2">pic.twitter.com/mx7ZQTD8f2</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

A cause and damage estimate are still under investigation.

There was some minor damage to a home next door, fire officials said.