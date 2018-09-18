Skip to Main Content
2 adults and a baby displaced by Stittsville house fire

Three people were forced from their Stittsville home by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters had to call for backup at a fire on Rosehill Avenue early Tuesday

A Tuesday-morning fire on Rosehill Avenue fire seriously damaged one home and caused minor damage to one of the homes next door. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa firefighters were called to the two-storey home on Rosehill Avenue, in a subdivision near the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Huntmar Drive, at about 2:15 a.m.

Heavy flames were coming from the building when they arrived and they put out a second alarm, the department said in a news release.

Nobody was injured, but two adults and a baby are temporarily displaced.

A cause and damage estimate are still under investigation.

There was some minor damage to a home next door, fire officials said.

