Woman in 60s critically injured in fire at Glebe group home

A woman in her 60s suffered life-threatening injuries after fire broke out Sunday night at a Glebe group home for women.

Firefighters were called to the two-alarm fire at the home on Powell Avenue at around 8:40 p.m., according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

Many of the residents had already escaped by the time first responders showed up, public information officer Carson Tharris told CBC News.

However, firefighters had to rescue one person from the building's third floor, Tharris said. Paramedics said she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The all-women's residential services home is designed to provide long-term housing and supports to people with developmental or psychiatric illnesses or disabilities.

The fire was brought under control just after 9:30 p.m. The home has about 15 residents, all of whom will be displaced, according to the fire department.