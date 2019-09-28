Rookie officer docked time for leaking info on Airbnb tenant to boyfriend

A rookie Ottawa police officer who disclosed confidential police information to her boyfriend about a renter at his Airbnb has been docked 60 hours from her time bank.

Const. Nicola Harrison pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct and breach of confidence under the Police Services Act.

Harrison was hired in April 2019 and was sworn in as a police officer in August 2019.

She completed her 500 hours of mandatory training time by February 2020, and then on March 1 — her fifth shift policing alone — she searched the police database for information on a vehicle and a tenant staying at her boyfriend's Airbnb.

Harrison searched the license place, as well as the name of the renter and two of his associates. After finding out the information, Harrison gave it to her boyfriend.

"None of these searches were related to Probationary Constable Harrison's police duties and none of the individuals queried in the searches had any dealings with the Ottawa Police Service in 2020," according to the facts of the plea.

Officers learned of breaches

More than two months later, on May 24, patrol officers responded to a disturbance at that Airbnb.

During that call, police were made aware of possible database breaches as well as a "possible Breach of Confidence by Probationary Constable Harrison," the plea notes.

Harrison's boyfriend owned the Airbnb with his ex-wife, who told the officers they had "issues with one tenant" and that Harrison had "provided them with information such as confirming the tenant is well known to police, his address and his 'rap' sheet."

During that call, the boyfriend arrived and "immediately advised officers that he was in a relationship" with Harrison, according to the facts of the plea.

An investigation by the force's police misconduct unit discovered text messages between the boyfriend and his ex-wife that said Harrison had shared the tenant's "rap sheet."

Harrison admitted to investigators that she conducted the searches for personal reasons, namely that she was worried for her boyfriend's safety after his rental unit was damaged.

Harrison also acknowledged she knew the rules and policies about database searches.

"She does not remember the exact confidential information she disseminated to [her boyfriend] as a result of these unauthorized searches but confirmed to ... investigators that she provided [him] with the registered owner's name and advised him that the male could be violent and was well known to police," according to the facts of the plea.

Trust in police already 'fragile'

In his decision last week, retired deputy chief Terence Kelly wrote that Harrison's penalty "must impress [upon] the public that the misconduct on an officer's part attracts appropriate sanctions."

"The public trust in policing remains fragile and the actions of an individual officer can influence many," Kelly wrote.

Kelly said it was "unfortunate" that Harrison wasn't guided by better judgment.

Despite Harrison's short time with the force, Kelly said he was left with the impression she was "a well thought-of, capable and respected member of the service, and one who is engaged in the community in which she serves."

Kelly called the search "an isolated incident" and hoped she would "use this experience as an opportunity for learning and growth."

Harrison was sentenced to two forefeitures of 60 hours from her vacation or time bank, but both penalties are to be served concurrently.