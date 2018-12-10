Ronald Junior Brazeau handed 5 years for role in killing

A man accused of ordering the fatal beating of a Gatineau, Que., couple has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in one of those deaths.

Ronald Junior Brazeau, 37, received the sentence Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter last year in the death of Travis Votour, who was killed in January 2014. Brazeau is also accused in the death of Amanda Trottier, but he has maintained his innocence in that case and will go to trial next year.

The couple were shot to death and Trottier's three-year-old daughter was found alone and unharmed upstairs in their Alymer home when their bodies were discovered.

Settling drug debt

Brazeau admitted to sending Sonia Vilon and René Samson-Vonrichte to inflict a beating on Votour over an alleged drug debt.

Vilon and Samson-Vonrichter also entered guilty pleas in the case and were sentenced to lengthy prison sentences in June 2017. Vilon was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 12 years, while Samson-Vonrichter was handed a life term with no possibility of parole for 15 years.

Brazeau has maintained his innocence in Trottier's death. He was also sentenced to 20 months for drug trafficking. Because he's been in custody, which will be applied to his sentence, he'll only have 15 months left to serve.

Family satisfied

Victoria Lebrasseur, Trottier's mother, said the family is looking forward to the end of the lengthy court process.

"We can't put it behind us because it will never go away, but we can focus more on taking care of her daughter and not always being in court," she said after the sentence was handed down.

Trottier's father, Claude, said the family is OK with Brazeau's sentence.

"He got time served and still has 15 months to do. I am happy with that."