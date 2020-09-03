Firefighters respond to a fire at a home on Roman Avenue in west Ottawa on Sept. 2, 2020. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa's fire department is investigating after five people, including three children, were injured Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a west Ottawa home.

The blaze at the Roman Avenue home was spotted just before 4:30 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

The flames spread from a rear wall of the home to the attic before they were finally extinguished, the fire department said.

Three children and one adult who lived at the home were able to make their way to a neighbour's residence. They were treated for their injuries and taken to hospital, fire officials said.

One firefighter also suffered a minor injury and was taken by paramedics to hospital.

The fire department announced shortly after 6 p.m. that the fire was under control.