2 taken to hospital after Friday night rollover in rural south end
Two people were trapped by a vehicle after it rolled into a ditch near Bank Street and Rideau Road in Ottawa’s rural south end Friday night.
Man and woman taken to hospital with leg, hip and head injuries
Ottawa fire crews were first alerted to the rollover at 9:25 p.m. and upon arrival found one person trapped in the vehicle and one person pinned underneath it, according to a late night news release.
In under 15 minutes, both people were freed.
Ottawa paramedics said a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital with leg, hip and head injuries. A woman in her 40s was also transported with similar injuries.
Both were in stable conditions.