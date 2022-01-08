2 taken to hospital after Friday night rollover in rural south end

Two people were trapped by a vehicle after it rolled into a ditch near Bank Street and Rideau Road in Ottawa's rural south end Friday night.

Ottawa fire crews were first alerted to the rollover at 9:25 p.m. and upon arrival found one person trapped in the vehicle and one person pinned underneath it, according to a late night news release.

In under 15 minutes, both people were freed.

Ottawa paramedics said a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital with leg, hip and head injuries. A woman in her 40s was also transported with similar injuries.

Both were in stable conditions.