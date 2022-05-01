Officer presence deterred some from attending Rolling Thunder rally, police say

Organizers of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally indicated before they arrived that they planned to leave the city on Sunday after a mid-morning church service in the Vanier neighbourhood, Ottawa police say.

Several highway ramps to the downtown core will remain closed Sunday morning, as police said in a news release the closures helped minimize the rally's impact on the city's downtown on Saturday.

"Several convoys and groups had been spotted outside of the city. Our intelligence gathering indicates that many convoys have chosen not to come to Ottawa based on the police operational posture," the Saturday night release said.

Organizers changed their planned ride on Saturday morning but notified police of the change, police said. They estimated 350 motorcycles took part in the ride.

'We're going to leave right afterwards': rally attendee

A demonstrator draped in a Canadian flag at the National War Memorial told CBC on Saturday the event was not a protest, but a rally for veterans.

"We're going to leave right afterwards. We're giving honour and respect back to this country."

This weekend's events are being organized by several people who took part in the weeks-long occupation of city streets during the self-described Freedom Convoy earlier this year.

While many mask mandates and other COVID-19 health restrictions have been lifted, some in attendance were focused on ones that remain, including the requirement for many federal employees to be vaccinated and those for air travel.

"I still can't get on a plane. So I still can't travel, which is concerning because it's a free country," said David Paisley, who has promoted the weekend's events through YouTube.

Police made 10 arrests over the first two days of the rally with several charges related to people breaching bail conditions that require they don't enter the city, stemming from earlier charges laid during the Freedom Convoy protest in February.

Police want to ensure separate charity event goes as planned

One of police's main goals on Sunday will be ensuring a separate charity walking and cycling event — CN for CHEO — goes ahead as planned, the release said.

The all-day relay is set to start from the National War Museum starting at 10 a.m. ET to raise funds for children's cancer care at eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa.

On its website, the event says it does not believe the rally will affect its schedule.

"We want to assure our participants that we have been working closely with the Ottawa Police Service and are grateful for their work to ensure the event goes ahead, uninterrupted and safely."