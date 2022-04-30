Ottawa Police move to clear crowd on Day 1 of weekend rally

The Ottawa Police Service on Friday evening have moved to clear a crowd gathering near the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa on the first day of this weekend's Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. ET, the police service tweeted about a large crowd on Rideau Street and asked people to avoid the area.

Twenty minutes later, police said they were dealing with an aggressive crowd there and that more officers were being sent to help manage the situation.

At the same time, Kitchissippi ward Coun. Jeff Leiper tweeted a video showing police officers watching a large crowd massed in front of the Rideau Centre.

"We are asking that people remain peaceful and follow police directions as they work to clear the area," police then tweeted.

Then came a followup police tweet stating that "due to an escalation of crowd aggression" at the intersection of Rideau and Sussex Streets, some officers would be deployed wearing helmets and shields.

Police say several people have been arrested on Rideau Street.

The city of Ottawa has brought in tight restrictions in anticipation of this weekend's protest to avoid a repeat of the anti-mandate convoy's occupation that paralyzed the downtown core for several weeks earlier this year.

Vehicle towed

Police had warned for days that any vehicles associated with the rally that made their way onto select downtown streets would be removed.

A tow truck was used to remove at least one vehicle on Rideau Street Friday night amid cries from the crowd of "Freedom!"

Warning: the below video contains offensive language.

Tow trucks in action now. Many people shouting at police. <a href="https://t.co/2Bmy7cGTj5">pic.twitter.com/2Bmy7cGTj5</a> —@DCFraser

Participants in the Rolling Thunder Rally arrived earlier in the evening on Parliament Hill. It was the first of several scheduled events this weekend.

Earlier in the week, Rolling Thunder Ottawa said in a statement that its members do not support efforts to obstruct police.