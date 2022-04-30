What you need to know about Day 2 of Rolling Thunder rally

A crowd of people started to gather at the National War Memorial in the nation's capital on Saturday morning as part of the weekend Rolling Thunder Ottawa rally.

The gathering comes after police reported that a crowd assembled on Rideau Street on Friday evening became aggressive.

Officers were deployed with helmets and shields to help control the crowd. Seven people were arrested for various charges, including assaulting police. Some of the arrests were for breach of undertakings, police confirmed Saturday morning.

This weekend's events are being organized by several people who took part in the weeks-long occupation of city streets during the self-described Freedom Convoy earlier this year.

The schedule issued by organizers includes a ride through city streets and an afternoon rally on Parliament Hill.

While police shared the expected route hundreds of motorcyclists will take during their ride through downtown on Saturday, they also established a vehicle exclusion zone starting Thursday evening. Pedestrians, cyclists, public transit and other vehicles may enter the secured area, but not motorized vehicles involved in the Rolling Thunder event.

Since 7 am yesterday, Officers have issued 417 tickets and towed 30 vehicles in relation to Special Event No Stopping Zones in place for the motorcycle event this weekend. <br><br>Three tickets have been issued for noise and smoking violations.<a href="https://t.co/q6p6VxcI3c">https://t.co/q6p6VxcI3c</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://t.co/fw10d5qDJ3">pic.twitter.com/fw10d5qDJ3</a> —@OttawaBylaw

Special no-parking zones are also being set up in nearby neighbourhoods. A counter-protest has also gathered at the National War Memorial.

On Saturday morning, the City of Ottawa's bylaw branch services posted on Twitter that it had issued 417 tickets and towed 30 vehicles. Police have also towed three vehicles so far, for a total of 33.

This is the route that the Rolling Thunder Ottawa motorcycle rally is expected to follow on Saturday, according to Ottawa police. (CBC)

Three tickets were also issued for noise and smoking violations.

Before the weekend, organizers indicated they would leave after a Sunday morning church service in the Vanier neighbourhood of Ottawa, according to police.