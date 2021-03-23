Rollerblader seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

A 41-year-old man is charged with impaired driving after a rollerblader suffered life-altering injuries in a collision in Pembroke, Ont., Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to Boundary Road around 9:15 p.m., after the rollerblader had to be extricated from a vehicle's windshield, police wrote in a news release Monday.

Police said the 28-year-old man had been skating westbound along the road when he was struck by a driver heading in the same direction.

The victim was airlifted to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital with serious, life-altering injuries, police said.

The driver of vehicle was not injured and was given a breathalyzer test at the scene before being taken to the local detachment for more testing.

The driver, from Laurentian Valley Township, is charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams and operating a vehicle causing bodily harm.

His driver's licence has been suspended for three months and his vehicle impounded for a week, said police.