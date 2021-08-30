Pipes are empty: No water in urban Rockland due to broken water main

The city of Clarence-Rockland, just east of Ottawa, says it has no water in Rockland's urban area because a broken water main emptied out its water tower.

In a Monday morning news release, the city said the broken water main is located on Du Parc Avenue and officials don't know when residents will get their water back.

Portable toilets have been set up at city hall at 1560 Laurier St.

City officials did not provide the exact borders for the affected area. About 12,300 people were living in Rockland at the time of the 2016 census.

Clarence-Rockland just chose a new mayor on Friday after the death of former mayor Guy Desjardins in July. Mario Zanth was to be sworn in Sept. 8.