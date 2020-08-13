Ottawa men charged with 1st degree murder for Rockland homicide

Two young men from Ottawa have been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder for an incident east of the capital last month.

In a news release Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police identified 42-year-old David Tobin of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., as the man killed on Lemay Circle in Rockland July 23.

Another man, age 41, was taken to hospital with what was then called life-threatening injuries and now described by police as life-altering injuries.

Police said two Ottawa men were arrested Wednesday and charged with one count each of first degree murder and attempted murder.

Hassan Dahis, age 20, and 19-year-old Mohammed Moussa are expected to appear on video in court in L'Orignal, Ont., Thursday.

The investigation is still happening, OPP said, and anyone with information can contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.