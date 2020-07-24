Man's death in Rockland, Ont., considered homicide by OPP

Police are investigating a homicide at a residence on Lemay Circle, a street in Rockland, Ont.

One man is dead and another was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"No one is charged with anything yet, but it is still early on in the investigation," said Bill Dickson, a spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police. "Because it is so early on, I can't really elaborate much on any of the details."

OPP Det. Insp. Brad Collins says no threat to public safety

Dickson said police responded to the call shortly before midnight on Thursday night.

Neither the names nor ages of the two men have been released.

"While I can't really elaborate on why we don't think there's an imminent public safety risk, we definitely want to ensure the public that we do not believe there is any risk to anyone else in the community."

Russell County and the OPP's criminal investigation branch are handling the investigation.

Rockland is located approximately 40 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.