1 seriously hurt in Rockland, Ont., crash

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on County Road 17 east of Ottawa on Thursday.

Russell County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a collision involving four vehicles in the rural west end of Clarence-Rockland just before 2 p.m.

One of the drivers was seriously hurt and transported to hospital, OPP said in a news release.

County Road 17 is closed from Canaan Road to Carmen Bergeron Street, and is expected to remain closed Thursday evening, OPP said.

The OPP's traffic collision unit is investigating.