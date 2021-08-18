Debt soars, flight training dips at Rockcliffe Flying Club

As the Rockcliffe Flying Club prepares to mark its 60th anniversary, board members are scrambling to raise enough money to keep operating after the pandemic caused a significant dip in flight training.

The not-for-profit organization is responsible for operating the Rockcliffe Airport, which is tucked behind the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa.

Board president Nicole Harris said operating costs are fixed, and the flight school is the sole source of revenue.

"We've reached out to our members because we're at that critical stage of we need to do something," Harris said, adding it has to happen before air traffic dies down again in the winter.

Like so many businesses, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on budgets sending the club spiraling downward, and Harris said the club needs generous donations to rebound.

Michael Hudson, seen inside the plane, said he's learned so much from speaking with more experienced pilots who are also members. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

She said the airport was completely closed for about six weeks, and even as restrictions eased aviation enthusiasts have been slow to return.

She blamed the caution on concerns about social distancing and high temperatures experienced in June.

"It was one of our lowest revenue months on record," Harris said.

'Source of future pilots'

Throughout the pandemic, Harris said the club was still able to continue operating part of its flight school through a partnership with Algonquin College's Aviation Management Program, but that effort hasn't been enough.

Student pilot Michael Hudson just finished up that program in the spring and hopes to get his commercial flying licence, which requires about 200 hours in the air.

He said losing the Rockcliffe Flying Club would be a huge blow, not only because of the experience he gets from instructors, but also from the fellow pilots who use the airport.

"They make you feel really welcome, the instructors are awesome. Just everything about the club, it's really special." Hudson said.

The Rockcliffe Flying Club maintains and operates the Rockcliffe Airport, an uncontrolled airport right behind the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

For many members, the Rockcliffe Flying Club has been like a second home over the years.

Christopher Hobbs said it's the main reason he stayed in Canada after moving from Wales on a two-year work contract in the 1990s.

"Volunteers have traditionally done an awful lot of work here. A few years back you would see volunteers out at three o'clock in the morning doing snow clearing on the runway and things like this ...The idea of that all disappearing would be tragic to be honest," said Hobbs.

Hobbs and other members said the uncontrolled airport is unique because of its proximity to downtown Ottawa and it offers invaluable flight training.

Tom Fudakowski said the Rockcliffe Airport is a source of future pilots for the country, who come there to train. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

"It's a source of future pilots for the country," said member Tom Fudakowski, who initially earned his pilot's licence as a teenager and returned to fly at the club when he retired in 2009.

"Many of them who have now come through this school are now flying Boeing 777 for Air Canada, or 37 for WestJet," he said.

Traditionally, the fall months are the busiest for flight training, and the board hopes that will help cover the winter's costs as they continue to raise the money needed to cover the costs from 2020-21.