Evacuees spend night on bus after abandoned building catches fire

After an abandoned building caught fire on Rochester Street near Little Italy, next door neighbours spent a snowy Saturday night on an OC Transpo bus for shelter after their home was evacuated.

Ottawa Fire Services received the first call about the fire at 8:37 p.m. Soon after arriving at 249 Rochester St., crews saw heavy smoke throughout the entire two-storey building. The initial calls to 911 reported seeing flames coming from the structure's roof.

While firefighters began applying water, a second alarm was declared at 9:17 p.m., calling for backup.

Ottawa police and paramedics were on scene to assist.

Victim Services likewise helped evacuees find shelter for the evening.

Damage is still being assessed. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. According to police, the building has been demolished.

No injuries were reported.