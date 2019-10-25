Author of book at centre of N-word complaint willing to change text

Quincy Francois, 12, holds a copy of Un Cadavre de Classe by Robert Soulières. Francois was assigned to read the book in May, when he was in Grade 6. (CBC)

Author Robert Soulières says he's willing to change a passage in one of his books that led to a human rights complaint from a Gatineau, Que., father.

Gioberti Francois said his 12-year-old son was assigned Soulières's mystery novel Un Cadavre de Classe, but wasn't given the right context to interpret a passage with a racial slur.

Francois has written to Quebec's human rights commission, saying the language in the book is racist and outdated.

Soulières told Radio-Canada Thursday it's the first complaint he's heard of since the book was published in 1997, but he understands the reaction.

In a French-language interview, the author said the tone of the book is humorous, and he didn't include the term to offend anyone.

"I don't see why this word should be banned from the dictionary and everyday speech, but I understand that it shocked someone," he said. "I'm ready to apologize and change [that part]."

He said that could happen within the next six to 12 months when the book is reprinted.

Criticism remains

Francois said it's still a problem that the book is endorsed by the province's education ministry, however.

Meanwhile, the president of Ottawa cultural organization Mosaïque interculturelle said it's risky to introduce such complex themes in books that are set in the recent past because that could confuse young people.

Nicole Baptiste said books set in historical times are easier for children to understand in their proper context.

Baptiste said it's time for the book to be removed from schools.