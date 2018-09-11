Robert Guertin arena rebuild delayed again

Gatineau's mayor's office says the new Robert Guertin Centre construction project is delayed and could be more expensive to build than first thought.

The City of Gatineau is set to give an update on the much-delayed project Tuesday afternoon.

The city released few details, but said the update would provide information on the state of the arena project that is set to replace the aging home of the Gatineau Olympiques junior hockey team in Hull.

The new facility on boulevard de la Cité is set to have a 4,000-seat arena and three additional community ice rinks.

An email to Radio-Canada from Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin's office indicated the announcement would be about construction delays from the provincial ministry of the environment and the financial side effects.

Opening goal is 2020

The Quebec government's approval came in January of this year, nearly a year after the city signed off on the project in February 2017.

When council first approved the project, the goal was to have it open by 2020.

The approximately $79 million bill for the project was being split with a non-profit, Vision Multisports Outaouais (VMSO), which is set to pay $16 million.

The city was on the hook for $36.5 million and the provincial contribution was $26 million.

Not included in that budget is a parking garage near the complex and improvements to nearby streets at a cost of $25 million to the city.