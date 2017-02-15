Ammonia leak closes Robert-Guertin arena
Emergency crews in Gatineau, Que., are dealing with an ammonia leak at the Robert Guertin arena.
2nd ammonia leak at aging Gatineau facility in last 2 years
Emergency crews in Gatineau, Que., are dealing with an ammonia leak at the Robert-Guertin Centre.
The arena, home to the Gatineau Olympiques junior hockey team, has been evacuated and there have been no reports of injuries.
Hazardous materials teams from Ottawa were also dispatched to the scene.
Construction is underway on a replacement for the aging arena, which suffered an ammonia leak in January 2018 as well.
Tonight's events at the arena have been cancelled, and the city has said it will provide more info on the situation on Wednesday.
The Olympiques season has also wrapped up, so no games will be affected.
