Teens charged after alleged swarming in Orléans

Three teens have been arrested and charged following an alleged swarming in Orléans earlier this month.

On Aug. 14, Ottawa police officers responded to a disturbance involving numerous youths on the 700 block of Charlemagne Boulevard.

Several witnesses told the officers there'd been a robbery similar to those reported in a series of swarmings in the area over the summer.

Police said one of the suspects had a knife.

A followup investigation by the robbery unit resulted in the identification and eventual arrest of three youths.

"When there's groups that are surrounding victims and stealing or assaulting ... it's always going to be a concern and we will work forward to make the streets safe with the communities that we are involved with," said Ottawa police spokesperson Const.Chuck Benoit.

Suspects nabbed

A 16-year-old male was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and theft. The suspect was also linked to an altercation with an off-duty police officer at a Tim Hortons one month earlier, and was charged with assaulting police and causing a disturbance in relation to that incident.

A 15-year-old male was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and theft.

And a 16-year-old female was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and theft.

All three suspects were released with a promise to appear at a future date.

Police step up patrols

According to police, a swarming occurs when at least two suspects apply force or make threats of force to a victim in order to steal their property. Swarmings are often crimes of opportunity, police said, and are among the more challenging crimes to solve.

Benoit said officers have been patrolling the area more regularly since the swarming complaints began.

Police advise victims not to resist, argue, negotiate or fight, and to call 911 to report the crime.

Beniot said police are still investigating three similar robberies in the area, but couldn't say whether they're believed to be connected to the Aug. 14 incident.