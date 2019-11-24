Skip to Main Content
Police search for man after knife pulled at roadside
Ottawa

The man allegedly pulled a knife before escaping in a stolen vehicle, a 2007 brown pickup truck with a cab cover. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

According to the Ottawa Police Service, an officer pulled over to assist a broken-down vehicle near the intersection of Riverside and Heron around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The man allegedly pulled a knife before escaping in a stolen vehicle, a 2007 brown pickup truck with a cab cover.

Police are investigating.

