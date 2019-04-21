Here are the latest flood-related road closures and detours

Rising waters have closed or reduced the capacity of several streets and highways in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Here's a list of some of the roads affected by flooding as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Officials are warning people to take care when driving through any standing or moving water as conditions can change rapidly.

Road closures in Ottawa

Heron Road has an eastbound lane reduction from Price of Wales Drive to Riverside Drive.

March Valley Road is closed from Cameron Harvey Drive to Klondike Road.

Vances Side Road is closed from Torbolton Ridge Road to Woodkilton Road.

Torbolton Ridge Road is closed from Kinburn Side Road to Kilmaurs Side Road.

Mohrs Road is closed from Galetta Side Road to Riddledale Road.

Trim Road is closed at Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard.

Road closures in the Cumberland area

Highway 174 from Cameron Street to Old Montreal Road will experience intermittent lane closures Monday.

Leo Lane is closed.

Morin Road is closed from its northern limit to Boi sé Lane.

Boisé Lane is closed from Morin Road to its eastern limit.

Barriers have been installed on Highway 50 in Gatineau, Que. (Kim Vallière/Radio-Canada)

Road closures in Gatineau

Rue Saint-Louis is closed between Rue Blais and Rue Moreau .

and Rue . Rue René is closed between Rue Oscar and Rue Saint-Louis.

Roads in Gatineau restricted to local traffic only

Rue Oscar.

Rue Saint-Louis between Highway 50 and Rue Blais.

Rue Blais between the dead end and Rue Saint-Louis.

Rue Adélard.

Rue René between the dead end and Rue Oscar, and between Saint-Louis and Saint-François-Xavier.

Rue Jacques-Cartier between de la Baie and Saint-Louis.

Rue Riviera.

Saint-Patrice, Saint-Paul and Glaude between Saint-Sauveur and Riviera.

Rue de Versailles between Rue Watt and Boulevard Hurtubise.

Rue Campeau between Rue Notre-Dame and Boulevard Hurtubise.

Boulevard Hurtubise.

Chemin du Fer-à-Cheval between Chemin du Quai and the dead end.

Reduced lanes on Highway 50

The Quebec Ministry of Transportation is closing one lane in each direction on Highway 50 Tuesday from Des Draveurs Bridge to the Highway 5 junction on Tuesday.

Between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., three westbound lanes will be open between the bridge and the interchange.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., three lanes will be open eastbound along the same route.

Heavy trucks will be required to use the centre lane, and drivers are being reminded to slow down near flood barriers.

Highway 17 washout

Highway 17 is closed in both directions between the communities of Deep River and Bissett Creek after part of the highway washed out.

The highway is also closed in Mattawa.

Ontario Provincial Police have set up detours in both directions that will take drivers through Algonquin Park.