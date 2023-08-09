Road rage incident results in gun, drug charges

A road rage incident has resulted in drug and firearm charges against two men, Ottawa police said Friday.

The original incident occurred Thursday morning on Walkley Road, police said, when a driver assaulted another motorist before driving away.

Patrol officers canvassed the area and found the suspect's vehicle nearby.

They also found and seized a loaded firearm, Canadian currency and "a quantity of drugs."

The 20-year-old driver has been charged with assault, several firearm offences and drug offences, police said.

The 21-year-old passenger is also facing drug and firearm charges. Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the guns and gangs unit of the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.