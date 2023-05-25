Here are road closures for Ottawa Race Weekend

Several roads across the National Capital Region will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for the Ottawa Race Weekend.

Races will take place from about 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and about 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2K, 5K and 10K races are scheduled for Saturday, and closures will largely be confined to National Capital Commission (NCC) parkways and Ottawa's Centretown and Golden Triangle neighbourhoods.

The marathon and half-marathon are scheduled for Sunday, and closures will include NCC parkways and Ottawa's Little Italy, ByWard Market, Rockcliffe and Manor Park neighbourhoods.

Closures will also affect the Aylmer and Hull districts in Gatineau, Que.

The 2023 Ottawa Race Weekend marathon course will lead to road closures in neighbourhoods across Ottawa and Gatineau, Que. (Ottawa Race Weekend)

According to the City of Ottawa, the following roads will be affected at various times throughout the event:

Queen Elizabeth Drive

Laurier Avenue

Elgin Street

Lisgar Street

Cartier Street

Queen Street

Metcalfe Street

O'Connor Street

Wellington Street

Colonel By Drive

Pretoria Bridge

Rideau Street

Preston Street, south of Carling Avenue

Carling Avenue

Sussex Drive

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Alexandra Bridge

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway

Full details on road closures are available on the race weekend website.

Other events include Glebe garage sale, Atlético Ottawa

The Great Glebe Garage Sale has been held in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood since 1986, and it's back for its second post-pandemic season.

The garage sale may snarl traffic in the Glebe Saturday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bank Street between First Avenue and Fifth Avenue will see an especially heavy concentration of foot traffic.

Atlético Ottawa also plays Forge FC at TD Place Stadium in Lansdowne Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, which could lead to bottlenecks on Bank throughout Saturday afternoon.