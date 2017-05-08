Several Ottawa roads closed due to flooding

Several roads are closed because of flooding in various parts of Ottawa.

Heron Road from Prince of Wales Drive to Riverside Drive.

March Valley Road from Cameron Harvey Drive to Klondike Road.

Mohrs Road from Galetta Side Road to Riddledale Road.

Torbolton Ridge Road from Kinburn Side Road to Kimaurs Side Road.

Trim Road is closed at North Service Road (Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard).

Vances Side Road from Torbolton Ridge Road to Woodkilton Road.

Highway 174 from Cameron Street to Old Montreal Road.

Officials are asking people to be patient and take care when crossing any water as conditions can change rapidly.