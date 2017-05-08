Several Ottawa roads closed due to flooding
Several roads are closed because of flooding in various parts of the city.
Officials warning drivers to be cautious
- Heron Road from Prince of Wales Drive to Riverside Drive.
- March Valley Road from Cameron Harvey Drive to Klondike Road.
- Mohrs Road from Galetta Side Road to Riddledale Road.
- Torbolton Ridge Road from Kinburn Side Road to Kimaurs Side Road.
- Trim Road is closed at North Service Road (Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard).
- Vances Side Road from Torbolton Ridge Road to Woodkilton Road.
- Highway 174 from Cameron Street to Old Montreal Road.
Officials are asking people to be patient and take care when crossing any water as conditions can change rapidly.
