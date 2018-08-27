Road closures in Centretown for Pride's final weekend

Skip to Main Content
Stretches of Bank and Somerset streets will close this morning at 7 a.m.

Stretches of Bank and Somerset streets will be closed as of 7 a.m. Saturday for the final weekend of Capital Pride 2019. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Stretches of two downtown Ottawa streets will close this morning as the final weekend of Capital Pride 2019 gets underway.

Bank Street will close between Somerset Street and Gladstone Avenue at 7 a.m. ahead of the street fair, which kicks off at noon.

Somerset will also shut down at 7 a.m. between Bank and O'Connor Street.

Both stretches are scheduled to remain closed all day Saturday and will remain closed Sunday as the annual Pride Parade makes its way through the downtown.

The two streets are scheduled to reopen Sunday at 11 p.m.

