Road closures in Centretown for Pride's final weekend

Stretches of two downtown Ottawa streets will close this morning as the final weekend of Capital Pride 2019 gets underway.

Bank Street will close between Somerset Street and Gladstone Avenue at 7 a.m. ahead of the street fair, which kicks off at noon.

Somerset will also shut down at 7 a.m. between Bank and O'Connor Street.

Both stretches are scheduled to remain closed all day Saturday and will remain closed Sunday as the annual Pride Parade makes its way through the downtown.

The two streets are scheduled to reopen Sunday at 11 p.m.