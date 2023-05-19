Reported plane crash in Kingston turns out to be parachute demonstration at RMC

Parachutes trailing grey smoke across the sky above Kingston, Ont., sparked confusion and a large emergency response Thursday night, before officials determined it was all part of a demonstration at the Royal Military College (RMC).

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a report a plane came down in a field near the Collins Bay Institution, according to Kingston Police Const. Ash Gutheinz.

He said they searched the property but didn't find evidence of any wreckage or aircraft.

After speaking with the Canadian Armed Forces, police confirmed — what some had taken for a plane in distress — the smoke was actually the SkyHawks precision parachute team.

Gutheinz said there were no public safety concerns, explaining the team uses foot brackets to blow smoke behind them during their descent.

"It is possible that a member or members of the public mistook the smoke in the sky, which was emanating from the Skyhawk member's feet, for an aircraft in distress," he wrote in an email to CBC.

The parachute team's website states the SkyHawks take part in air shows, sporting events and festivals across Canada, where they "demonstrate professionalism, dedication, and teamwork."

The sunset ceremony — part of the RMC's year-end celebrations — is listed on the group's 2023 schedule.

The college also mentioned the team would be taking part, along with highland dancers, fireworks and drummers in a news release shared on Monday ahead of the festivities.

Police said the SkyHawks demonstration took place over Point Frederick and it was "completely within control."

The Department of National Defence, RMC and the City of Kingston did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether local officials were aware the parachute demonstration would take place and what led to the confusion.

A spokesperson for the college did say it's typical for there to be special demonstrations as part of its sunset ceremony.

In a tweet posted Friday morning, Lakeside District Coun. Wendy Stephen said it's important for the SkyHawks to ensure "clear communication."

"I hope this kind of response isn't necessary again," said Stephen.