Streets flood in Gatineau after city removes pump
Police had to intervene when residents' anger overflowed
People living on two streets in the Gatineau, Que., district of Rivière-Blanche are frustrated city employees removed a pump that was keeping their streets and basements from flooding.
Gino Thériault said residents of Rue Hamel and Rue Osborne want to know why the pump was taken away Thursday ahead of a heavy rainfall.
"I was mad this [Friday] morning when I woke up and saw all the water in the street and my personal pump had started," he said.
"Why did they take the pump out? Why wait [until] it's too late?"
Police got involved
Rainwater had accumulated on the street a few weeks earlier, causing some flooding. City staff added an extra pump at that point to keep it from happening again.
Thériault said some of his Rue Hamel neighbours tried to tell city employees not to remove the pump Thursday because it was working.
The argument got so heated, Thériault said, that city staff called police who helped mediate the dispute.
Gatineau police confirmed they received a call and no charges were laid.
'Not acceptable'
Jean Lessard, who represents Rivière-Blanche on Gatineau city council, said he received calls from constituents about flooding early Friday morning and made sure the extra pump was returned.
Lessard said it took about an hour to clear the water from the street, but by then the damage was done.
This is the second time we are flooded in the basements.- Jean Lessard
"For me, this is not acceptable, and the citizens [are] not happy right now because this is the second time we are flooded in the basements," Lessard said.
The city has blocked one of the stormwater drains in the neighbourhood to prevent the nearby Rivière Blanche — a tributary of the still-rising Ottawa River — from coming up through the pipes and flooding local streets.
The pumps are meant to keep rainwater from backing up in the remaining drains, which now have less capacity, by diverting that precipitation directly into the river.
Lessard said he's now asking city staff to consider a permanent solution to the drainage issues in the neighbourhood, which also experienced flooding in 2017.
The City of Gatineau was not available to provide more information Friday afternoon about why the pump was taken away in the first place.
With files from Radio-Canada's Laurie Trudel
