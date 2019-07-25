Riverside South residents worry about increase in break-ins

Riverside South residents say they want to their community to look out for each other because of a spike in break-ins in the south Ottawa community this summer.

Lesia Gilbert with the Riverside South Community Association said the group has seen more reports of thefts on their social media and alerted the councillor and police.

"These days it seems to be two or three times a week that someone is posting on the community association's group that their car was broken into. It wasn't just unlocked cars," Gilbert said.

"I've personally heard of two different cars being stolen. A set of Sea-Doos was stolen."

Police who attended a Wednesday meeting organized by Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan said they didn't have statistics on the thefts, but confirmed an increase.

There have also been concerns about swarmings, assaults and theft at the Circle K plaza on Spratt Road, Gilbert said.

"I myself had to warn my son not to go over to the Circle K if he saw any groups of teenagers at all because there has been some violence," she said.

Return to old model

Meehan said police are making their presence more known around the plaza and that the property owner will be installing new lights in the front and back to address concerns.

"We know where the trouble spots are. We're tackling it every which way we can. The fact is the community has to come together," she said.

Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan said her area should also have a community policing centre, similar to what is being set up in three neighbourhoods this fall.

Meehan also said she'd like to see a return of the old community policing model to Riverside South, similar to what's rolling out in three neighbourhoods this fall.

"As a member of the police service board and as the ward councillor for this area, I won't be happy until neighbourhood policing is reinstated in our community," Meehan said.

"We've abandoned that model. It worked in the past and I'd love to see it back here."

Gilbert said the community association would welcome that.

Police response

Acting Deputy Chief Joan McKenna said police are investigating the thefts, but could not provide details.

She said many thefts are "crimes of opportunity," where thieves could take advantage of open garages or unlocked cars.

"We do have some people that are of interest that we are following up on; they are specific to this area," McKenna said.

Acting Deputy Chief Joan McKenna was one of a handful of Ottawa police officers who attended a community meet-and-greet with Riverside South residents worried about crime in the south-end community. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

She said police have assigned one community police officer to the area, a traffic unit due to the high incidents of collisions and have directed patrol officers to watch trouble areas.

Police have said additional neighbourhood resource teams, a version of the old community policing model, will be added to different communities in the coming years — based, in part, on calls for service.