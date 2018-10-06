Bus service, Westgate mall top of mind at tonight's River ward debate

Riley Brockington, the incumbent councillor for River ward, will face off against the three people campaigning for his job at an all-candidates debate in the Caldwell area Saturday night.

The debate with Fabien Kalala Cimankinda, Kerri Keith and Hassib Reda was originally supposed to be held in late September. It was postponed after tornadoes hit Ottawa and Gatineau on Sept. 21, leaving the Carlington Community Centre without power.

Several groups have joined to put on the debate: Caldwell Family Centre, Carlington Community Health Centre, Rhema Ministries, Making Voices Count, Carlington Community Association.

The debate is being moderated by the CBC's Adrian Harewood.

The hosts have identified several issues in the ward, including cuts to bus service, development at the Westgate Shopping Centre, supervised injection sites, and the need for a community hub.

Follow the CBC's Kate Porter as she tweets live from the debate, which gets underway at 6 p.m.