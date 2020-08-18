Candles lit during power outage spark house fire

A house on River Road in Ottawa's rural south end was heavily damaged by fire Monday night after residents lit candles during a power outage.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 9:11 p.m. and found the home near the Ottawa International Airport fully engulfed in flames, according to officials with the Ottawa Fire Services (OFS).

Residents told firefighters that candles they'd been using during the power outage had fallen over and started a fire.

The house's address matches a home currently listed for sale online for $750,000. It's described as a one-and-a-half-storey, three-bedroom waterfront property.

The house on River Road had been listed for sale online. (realtor.ca)

Everyone who was in the home at the time was able to get out safely before crews arrived.

"As there are no hydrants nearby, firefighters pumped water from the nearby river and used tanker shuttles to bring water from a hydrant in the area," according to a statement from OFS.

Firefighters pumped water from the nearby Rideau River since there are no hydrants near the home. (Scott Stillborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Thunderstorm, tornado warning

Earlier in the evening, Ottawa was under a severe thunderstorm and tornado warning, and the storm left thousands of residents without power.

Firefighters found downed hydro wires blocking the access road to the property when they arrived on scene.

"The wind was blowing the flames toward a neighbouring home which stood a few metres away to the north. Firefighters have extinguished the fire and prevented the fire from causing serious damage to the neighbouring homes," fire officials said.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will provide assistance to the residents who were displaced.