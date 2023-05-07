Ottawa River levels stabilizing, but still high

Water levels on the Ottawa River continue to stabilize, bringing hope to communities along the river — if not immediate relief.

In its Saturday update, the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board (ORRPB) said between 45 and 90 millimetres of rain fell across the river's basin between April 29 and May 3, causing the river's flows and levels to increase rapidly.

The water level was expected to peak downstream from Lac des Chats near Arnprior, Ont., on Saturday, the planning board said.

However, the board warned that reservoirs far upstream on the river were filling "rapidly." If they hit capacity, it will be hard to manage river flows in the case of another big rainfall event, the ORRPB said.

In Ottawa, volunteers were out Saturday filling sandbags in the community of Constance Bay, one of the city's hardest-hit areas.

One day earlier, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted a video of some of the flooding, while calling on people to come down to the Constance Bay Community Centre and pitch in.

Volunteers are needed. Thank you Senators Chris Neil, Caitlin, and your teammates helping to build sandbags.

In an update earlier in the week, the City of Ottawa said sandbags had gone up at around 130 private properties. Most of those are in the West Carleton-March ward, which includes Constance Bay.

Gatineau expects slow decrease

The City of Gatineau said Saturday that water levels were "stabilizing as anticipated" with a "slow and gradual decrease" expected this week.

Property owners on the shorelines should keep sandbags and any other protections in place, the city said in a statement. Drivers who encounter roads that are submerged should go slowly to avoid creating potentially damaging waves.

Three recreational centres are open to any flood victims who need to take a shower:

Centre aquatique Lucien-Houle

Centre aquatique Paul-Pelletier

Centre sportif de Gatineau

As of Saturday, 137 residents were being housed in hotels and receiving care from the Canadian Red Cross, the city said.

The federal government has also temporarily banned watercraft on the Quebec side of the river, the city said. The prohibition runs from L'Isle-aux-Allumettes to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, and then on to Masson-Angers.

Volunteers pitch in to fill sandbags in Ottawa's Constance Bay neighbourhood Saturday, during spring flooding along the Ottawa River. (Julien David-Pelletier/Radio-Canada)

Elsewhere in the Outaouais, more than 170 properties were still either flooded or cut off Saturday in the community of Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Que.

"People are frustrated, very stressed. They're asking, 'Are we going to be flooded again in another year?' Mayor Sandra Armstrong said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

"For some residents, it brings back memories of the floods of 2019. So we always have that fear. We really hope there will be no rain."

In Ottawa and Gatineau, this week's forecast calls almost exclusively for sunshine, with a chance of showers from Thursday evening into Friday.