Man in critical condition after Ritchie Street shooting

The Ottawa Police Service says its officers are investigating a shooting on Ritchie Street, near Britannia Park, that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Incident comes 1 day after shooting at community housing complex left another man critically injured

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on Ritchie Street that sent a man to hospital in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon. (David Bates-Taillefer/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting involving injuries in the city's west end Wednesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on the 100 block of Ritchie Street, near Britannia Park, at about 1:10 p.m.

Paramedics said a 26-year-old man was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma centre in critical condition, with trauma to his abdomen.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

The shooting comes one day after a man was shot at an Ottawa Community Housing complex on Banff Avenue.

It's not clear if the two incidents are related.

The victim of Tuesday's shooting was still in hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, police said.

Police tape surrounds a crime scene in a residential neighbourhood.
A large area was cordoned off with police tape. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)
