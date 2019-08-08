Skip to Main Content
Teen shot on Ritchie Street
18-year-old man shot once, expected to survive

An 18-year-old man shot near Britannia Park is expected to survive. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the Britannia area early Thursday morning.

Police said in a news release several 911 calls about gunshots came in starting at about 12:40 a.m. from Ritchie Street near Carling Avenue.

The victim was shot once and is expected to survive, police said.

Officers are still investigating and have not shared details of any arrests.

