Teen shot on Ritchie Street
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the Britannia area early Thursday morning, suffering a non life-threatening injury.
18-year-old man shot once, expected to survive
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the Britannia area early Thursday morning.
Police said in a news release several 911 calls about gunshots came in starting at about 12:40 a.m. from Ritchie Street near Carling Avenue.
The victim was shot once and is expected to survive, police said.
Officers are still investigating and have not shared details of any arrests.