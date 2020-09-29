Health experts call for COVID vigilance this Thanksgiving

As friends and family gather for another Thanksgiving weekend amid a global pandemic, health experts are urging people to remain vigilant and warning that already-high COVID-19 case counts could increase in the coming weeks.

Ottawa Public Health has said the city was seeing high levels going into this long weekend, and COVID-19 is not the only concern.

With cold and flu season underway, respiratory illnesses and viruses are expected to spread in the coming months, too.

"We will anticipate a little bit of a spike after this," said Dr. Robert Cushman, the acting medical officer of health for the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, it's typical to have larger gatherings that include people visiting from other cities, Cushman said.

Masking or social distancing can "take a back seat," he said.

Robert Cushman, the acting medical officer of health for Renfrew County and District Health Unit, says the aftermath of Thanksgiving weekend is a typical 'spike' period. (Andrew Lee/CBC )

It's especially important to follow proper safety measures, Cushman said, because vulnerable people remain at a higher risk if they contract respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

"With Thanksgiving dinner, you often see three generations together, so you have to be very careful about seniors," he said.

Cushman acknowledged many people are facing COVID-19 and vaccine fatigue, but he urged people to still wear masks, maintain physical distancing and screen for symptoms before leaving home.

Getting a vaccine and available boosters could also prove helpful in warding off future waves, Cushman added.

Rising levels, rising concerns

The weekly average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has been high and stable for about two weeks. The beginning of last week saw wastewater levels hit heights not seen since early August.

The high numbers come as no surprise to Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre.

"It's certainly all going in the wrong direction," Evans said.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found the weekly average most recently peaked July 10. The most recent data is from Oct. 4. (613covid.ca)

Since July, much of southern and eastern Ontario has been experiencing a seventh wave of COVID-19, Evans said, and it still hasn't ended.

An early influenza season and emerging Omicron subvariants will likely be the cause of the next wave, which Evans said could appear in early or midwinter.

Rising infection rates are especially concerning, he added, as they pile more pressure onto the province's already overburdened health system.

"We just don't have staff to run emergency rooms. We are really running on very critical numbers to take care of people in hospitals," he said.

Most people are no longer taking any steps to protect themselves from COVID-19, Evans said, and public health agencies should be doing more to spread advice on necessary precautions.

"It's not just a personal issue. This is a transmissible disease," he said. "I think that message has been kind of lost."