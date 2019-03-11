Berry farm expansion project leaving bitter taste

A proposed sand removal project is angering and frustrating some residents of Ripon, Que., who fear it will create noise and safety issues.

Alain Bouffard, co-owner of a family business called Les Fruits de la Terre, which grows berries in pots, said the project is necessary to expand his business northeast of Gatineau.

Bouffard also wants to grow vegetables in the ground, but says the soil on his property is too sandy.

"All the vegetables, garlic, they don't grow in pots. They need to be cultivated in soil. So I have to find moisture," he told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

Disgruntled neighbours

Bouffard and his family applied for a license to dig out a seven-hectare plot of land, to a depth of 15 metres, and truck it away. He now has the go-ahead to start work this summer.

However, some residents like Louise Plouffe argue the area is quiet and shouldn't be disturbed by the rumble of trucks.

She said it was absurd that residents weren't consulted about the project.

Benoit Nantel, meanwhile, is more concerned about safety issues.

"To have 18-wheelers together with cars and people who walk is dangerous," he said in French.

Another resident, Francine Soumah, said she's not bothered with the sandpit project because the removal work would be spread out over five years.

Ripon resident Benoit Nantel says he's most concerned about an increased number of trucks driving through the area. (Radio-Canada)

Bouffard said the number of trucks in circulation will be limited by Quebec's environment ministry, and he's willing to make adjustments.

"There are standards on noise. There are standards on transportation. We cannot do [the work] 24 hours a day," he said.

The municipality said it plans to work with its provincial and federal counterparts to limit the risks and any nuisance related to the sandpit.

It also said it's thinking of holding a series of meetings to smooth over any neighbourhood tension.