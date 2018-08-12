Swimmer found unconscious after being caught in river current

An unconscious swimmer was pulled from the Petite-Nation River in western Quebec Sunday afternoon, police say.

The man was pulled from the river near Ripon, Que., at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec.

He had been swimming near the intersection of chemin du Lac Grosleau and chemin Neveu at around 12:45 p.m. when he reportedly lost his footing, police told Radio-Canada.

The current then carried the man away, police said.

Firefighters from Ripon and nearby Papineauville, Que., helped police retrieve the man from the river.

Ripon is roughly 80 kilometres northeast of Ottawa.