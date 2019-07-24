Ring-billed gull die-off likely a result of spring flooding
Remains of many juvenile ring-billed gulls being found in Britannia area
Record-setting high water levels on the Ottawa River this spring and a period of unusually hot weather in the final weeks of June — not poisoning — are the likely causes of a die-off of ring-billed gulls in the Britannia neighbourhood.
Ted Cheskey, a bird conservation expert with Nature Canada, said flooding this spring kept most of the traditional nesting areas for a gull colony under the waves of the river.
"Before I jump to a conclusion that there's some pollution-related factor, malfeasance or something, [I would call it] part of the natural cycle in a very unusual year," he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the remains of about 15 juvenile ring-billed gulls, still in their mottled plumage, could be found in various states of decay along part of the shoreline north of the Britannia Water Purification Plant on Cassels Street.
Part of the gull colony nested on the roof of the plant instead, an adaptation that's not unheard of, said Cheskey.
"It's very likely that some of their normal breeding habitat was flooded and they maybe chose new nest sites," he said.
It might have proven to be a hostile environment for young birds, and one particularly vulnerable to the late-June sun and heat.
Either the young birds didn't get enough food and the right start to life, or their parents abandoned what became a "heat island" with rising temperatures, he said.
Cheskey is still calling on Ontario's Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to conduct toxicology tests on the carcasses to rule out pollution, poisoning or a wider problem with the health of the colony.
As of Wednesday evening, the ministry hadn't yet responded to questions from CBC News, including whether testing is being done.
Ultimately, Cheskey said it's likely that climate change is to blame for the death of the seagulls: The birds tried to adapt to an environment changed by flooding — some succeeded and others did not.
Seagulls are a highly adaptive species and the conservation expert said he isn't concerned about any long-term effect on the population.
But he called climate change "the elephant in the room."
"It is a sign of bigger problem that we haven't come to grips with as a society," he said.
The city, meanwhile, "is aware of the issue and is monitoring the situation," wrote water quality engineer Ian Douglas in an emailed statement, adding that ongoing water testing has found no problems.
"There is no indication of adverse water quality near the treatment plants," he said, adding that the city's drinking water is tested 24/7 to ensure quality and safety.
However, some residents were quick to connect the dead gulls to two fish die-offs further downstream in the river.
- Toxic spill likely killed fish found in Ottawa River, necropsies suggest
- Reappearance of dead fish worries Ottawa River boaters, swimmers
'Heightened sensitivity'
"I'm very worried," said Mathilde Hahn, a resident of Britannia since 1995.
"All these birds are showing up dead after all these fish have shown up dead — in waves."
But the Ottawa Riverkeeper's watershed network director, MJ Proulx, said there is little scientific basis to connect the fish die-off with the discovery of dead ring-bills.
A "heightened sensitivity around the situation" of river water health, she said, was likely the reason the dead birds had even been noticed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.