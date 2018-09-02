Ottawa police have taken a male into custody after an armed robbery Sunday afternoon on Bank Street.

Officers armed with rifles arrested the suspect near Bank Street and Kilborn Avenue at around 4:45 p.m., the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

The robbery happened on the 1500 block of Bank Street, north of Heron Road, police said.

The stolen goods and the suspected weapon used in the robbery were both recovered.

No injuries have been reported, police said.