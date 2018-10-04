Rideau-Vanier debate likely to tackle intensification issues, Salvation Army

Intensification, student bunkhouses and the controversial Salvation Army development planned for Montreal Road are likely to be among the issues at tonight's Rideau-Vanier debate.

Council candidates Thierry Harris and Matt Lowe will debate two-term incumbent Mathieu Fleury at the Sandy Hill Community Centre.

Action Sandy Hill says it has gathered nearly 3,000 signatures on a petition asking candidates running in this fall's election "to protect the historic neighbourhood of Sandy Hill and to actively support its revitalization as a healthy, viable and attractive place to live, work and play."

They are looking for stronger enforcement of city rules when it comes to noise issues, zoning matters, and the number of bedrooms that can exist in a single home.

And while not located in Sandy Hill, the 350-bed Salvation Army facility proposed for Vanier — which is currently under appeal — is likely to be debated.

While Fleury fought the development after it was publicly revealed, some residents think he dropped the ball early in the file. There's also a dispute about whether Fleury knew about the project well before he discussed it with the community.

The CBC's Joanne Chianello is there. Follow her live reporting here.