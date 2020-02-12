Rideau Canal Skateway extends on Wednesday to almost full length
7.4 km of canal between Hartwells Locks and Laurier Ave. Bridge safe to skate, NCC says
Two more sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway will open on Wednesday morning, bringing the total length of open ice to 7.4 kilometres.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) said the newly-opened sections include the stretch between the Laurier Ave. Bridge and Waverley Street, along with the the portion between Bank Street and Bronson Avenue.
The NCC's ice safety committee has deemed the new sections safe for skating.
Once the new sections open, the only unopened stretch will be from the Laurier Avenue Bridge to Rideau Street
Fluctuating winter weather over the past few weeks in Ottawa has made it difficult for the ice on all sections of the canal to grow to 30 centimetres thick, the minimum that the National Capital Commission requires for skating.
The Skateway season began on Jan. 18 with 2.3 kilometres of canal opening between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street.
In total, there have been 21 skating days this year.
