Environment ministry alerted after reports of oil spill in Rideau River

The province's environment ministry has been alerted after firefighters responded to reports of a petroleum spill Sunday evening in the Rideau River.

Ottawa Fire Services received a call at approximately 7 p.m. from a passerby who reported what they believed to be petroleum under the Adàwe Crossing Bridge near Range Road.

Firefighters went to the area to investigate and saw some material in the water.

Crews were unable to determine what the floating material was or the source of the potential spill, the fire department said, but reported it to the Ministry of the Environment.

No one from the ministry was immediately available Monday to answer questions.