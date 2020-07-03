What we know so far about the Rideau Hall intruder

Details are beginning to emerge about the armed man from rural Manitoba who gained entry to the grounds of Rideau Hall Thursday morning.

On Thursday, several police vehicles swarmed Rideau Hall, the Governor General's residence and the prime minister's temporary home, after RCMP said Corey Hurren breached the Thomas Gate at around 6:30 a.m.

CBC has confirmed Hurren is a member of the Canadian Rangers, an organization within the Canadian Armed Forces reserves.

Hurren allegedly got out of his pickup truck and proceeded on foot to the greenhouse where patrolling RCMP officers stopped him. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family live close to the greenhouse; however, they and Governor General Julie Payette were away at the time.

The RCMP said the National Division Emergency Response Team arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and Hurren was arrested "without any incident" and brought into police custody at about 8:30 a.m.

As a precaution, hazardous materials experts searched and secured Hurren's truck, police said. The RCMP said it is collaborating closely with the Canadian Armed Forces in the investigation and charges are pending.

According to his LinkedIn page, Hurren lives in Bowsman, Man., about 390 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border, and is the owner of the small business, GrindHouse Fine Foods, which makes sausages.

According to a Bowsman Lions Club Facebook post, Hurren served with the Royal Canadian Artillery in the late 1990s out of Yorkton, Sask.

A satellite image shows the grounds of Rideau Hall. An armed man was arrested July 2, 2020, after he drove a truck through the gates near 24 Sussex Drive and then proceeded on foot to Rideau Hall, not far from Rideau Cottage, where the prime minister lives with his family. Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the premises. (Google, CBC News)

Rangers serve as helpers in communities

Whitney Lackenbauer, a Canada Research Chair and professor at Trent University and author of The Canadian Rangers, A Living History, was startled to learn a member of the Canadian Rangers was arrested.

"I definitely am surprised because all the rangers who I've had the pleasure of meeting over the last 20 years have not struck me as the type of people who would take this kind of action," he said.

Rangers are often invited to Rideau Hall to accept awards for heroism, he said, not arrested there as alleged intruders. He said Canadian Rangers come from all walks of life, but tend to be respected members of their communities with deep knowledge of the geographies where they serve.

"You'll have everything from civil servants to fishers to lumberjacks to subsistence hunters to electrical engineers," he said.

A key function of Rangers is supporting isolated coastal and northern communities by helping in search and rescue operations, serving as guides for visiting members of the military, and, on occasion, providing intelligence to the military about any strange vessels or aircraft they see in remote areas.

Canadian Rangers are issued a C19, which is a firearm patterned after a hunting rifle, along with rounds of ammunition each year. The rifle is used mainly to help protect communities from bears, and for hunting if food is scarce.

They are not provided basic training, like other members of the military, and are not expected to serve overseas, said Lackenbauer.