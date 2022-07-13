Rideau Carleton Raceway casino hit with more than $200K in fines
Allegations include failing to implement policies to prevent money laundering
The operators of the Rideau Carleton Raceway's casino have been fined more than $200,000 by Ontario's liquor and gaming regulator for a smattering of alleged violations that include failing to properly address the risk of money laundering.
In a statement Wednesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said it had identified 36 violations committed by HR Ottawa LP — better known as Hard Rock Ottawa — during an audit of the rural south Ottawa casino.
According to the AGCO, the three dozen violations included:
- Failing repeatedly to implement, follow and enforce mandatory anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
- Not making sure staff had completed necessary training around those policies.
- Failing to sufficiently protect gaming systems and data from security vulnerabilities.
- Providing advertising and marketing materials to people who had "self-excluded" from gambling activities.
- Running a "compliance oversight function" that was not independent of the company's operations.
- Failing to address concerns raised by internal auditors in a timely manner.
As a result, Hard Rock Ottawa was fined $227,250 for the alleged breaches, the AGCO said.
Any casino operator served with such a fine can appeal it to the independent Licence Appeal Tribunal.
Hard Rock took over day-to-day operations of the raceway casino in 2017.