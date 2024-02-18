Content
Ottawa

Rideau Canal Walkway? NCC asks people to leave skates at home after snowfall

The Rideau Canal Skateway has reopened just in time for the final days of Winterlude — but because of "very poor" ice conditions, the NCC is urging people to walk on it, not skate.

Ice is thick enough to use, but skateway is in 'very poor condition'

People skate and walk on the Rideau Canal Skateway. The ice is covered in snow and its a cloudy day.
People skate and walk along the Rideau Canal Skateway on Feb. 18, 2024. The NCC recommends 'walking over skating' because the ice is in 'very poor condition.' (Félix Pilon/CBC)

Several weeks after warm weather forced it to close, the Rideau Canal Skateway has reopened just in time for the final days of Winterlude — but there's a catch.

A stretch of the canal between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge was set to open Sunday at noon, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said in a Saturday evening post on social media.

But in a update on Sunday morning, the NCC said that an overnight snowfall blocked crews from flooding the skateway. 

While the ice is "thick enough to make it safe" to use, it's also in "very poor condition," the NCC said.

Because of that, they're recommending people choose "walking over skating."

"Our crews will be hard at work again tonight to improve conditions," the NCC added.

Briefly open in January

Skaters were briefly able to glide along the world heritage site last month, when a short stretch between Bank Street and Pretoria Avenue opened on Jan. 21.

It was the first time the canal had sufficient ice since 2022, as mild weather forced the cancellation of last winter's skating season for the first time in the skateway's five-decade-plus history.

However, the skateway was only open for a few days in January before the weather required the NCC to shut it down.

Ice on the canal needs to be at least 30 centimetres thick before the skateway can safely open, even thicker if the quality is poor. 

Two men wearing bright neon green jackets hold shovels on the Rideau Canal Skateway
Two crew members for the Rideau Canal Skateway shovel snow off the ice on Feb. 18, 2024. The NCC says crews will work again tonight to improve ice conditions. (Félix Pilon/CBC)
