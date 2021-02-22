Rideau Canal Skateway to close temporarily as weather warms

The full length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will close temporarily at 10 p.m. on Monday, the National Capital Commission (NCC) announced.

The news comes as Ottawa's forecast for the coming week has several above-zero days. Temperatures should reach a high of 2 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, rising above zero again on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The NCC says the closure is due to "adverse weather conditions" and the impact those conditions will have on the ice. It says the skateway will remain closed until further notice.

"Our teams will work hard to reopen as soon as possible. In the meantime, do not venture onto the ice," reads a tweet from NCC.

The full length of the canal opened up to skaters on Feb. 2 for the canal's 51st season.