Roads closing along Rideau Canal for skateway prep

Roads will be closed along the Rideau Canal today as crews begin to get the skateway ready for winter.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has chosen today to install two skate rental trailers and a BeaverTails kiosk onto the recently-lowered canal bottom.

To do so, it's closing Colonel By Drive on the eastern shore of the canal from Hawthorne to Daly avenues — roughly from its northern end to the Pretoria Bridge — from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On the other side of the canal, crews will be manipulating the traffic lights on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Fifth Avenue between 2 and 5 p.m. in order to put a skate rental shack into place.

Multi-use pathways along the canal may have to close for a short time during this work.

The NCC said there will be more details in the coming days on closures over the next two weekends, which will include work to install the skateway's changing huts.

Last year's skating season stretched from late December until mid-March, offering 59 skating days — a bounce-back season of sorts after two notably shorter seasons.