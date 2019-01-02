Skip to Main Content
Check Rideau Canal skating conditions here
Map

Check Rideau Canal skating conditions here

Where can and should you skate on the capital's world heritage site? We have you covered.

Skateway opened for the season on Dec. 30

CBC News ·
People skate under Queen Elizabeth Driveway to Patterson Creek on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. It was the earliest start to the skating season since 2004. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has opened the first stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway this season: 2.7 kilometres through the Glebe and Old Ottawa East from the Pretoria Bridge to Bank Street.

Its interactive map tracking ice conditions is updated every morning and early afternoon:

There are also webcams at three locations along the Skateway if you want to sneak a peek at how it's looking.

Last season, the canal was open for 35 days between Jan. 5 and Feb. 21.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links