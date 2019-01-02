Map
Check Rideau Canal skating conditions here
Where can and should you skate on the capital's world heritage site? We have you covered.
Skateway opened for the season on Dec. 30
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has opened the first stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway this season: 2.7 kilometres through the Glebe and Old Ottawa East from the Pretoria Bridge to Bank Street.
Its interactive map tracking ice conditions is updated every morning and early afternoon:
There are also webcams at three locations along the Skateway if you want to sneak a peek at how it's looking.
Last season, the canal was open for 35 days between Jan. 5 and Feb. 21.