Check Rideau Canal skating conditions here

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has opened the first stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway this season: 2.7 kilometres through the Glebe and Old Ottawa East from the Pretoria Bridge to Bank Street.

Its interactive map tracking ice conditions is updated every morning and early afternoon:

There are also webcams at three locations along the Skateway if you want to sneak a peek at how it's looking.

Last season, the canal was open for 35 days between Jan. 5 and Feb. 21.