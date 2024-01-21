Content
Ottawa

Rideau Canal Skateway set to reopen in time for end of Winterlude

Several weeks after warm weather forced it to close, the Rideau Canal Skateway should be back open Sunday — just in time for the final days of Winterlude.

Should open Sunday at noon between Bank Street, Pretoria Bridge

Long shot of the Rideau Canal skateway, with multiple people on the ice path. A long, thin fence blocks their way.
Skaters make their way along the Rideau Canal on Jan. 21, 2024, the first day it opened this winter. Mild weather forced its closure several days later, but the National Capital Commission says it will be reopening Sunday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Several weeks after warm weather forced it to close, the Rideau Canal Skateway should be reopening Sunday just in time for the final days of Winterlude.

A stretch of the canal between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge is slated to open at noon, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said in a Saturday evening post on social media.

Conditions will be "variable," the NCC said.

Briefly open in January

Skaters were briefly able to glide along the world heritage site last month, when a short stretch between Bank Street and Pretoria Avenue opened on Jan. 21.

It was the first time the canal had sufficient ice since 2022, as mild weather forced the cancellation of last winter's skating season for the first time in the skateway's five-decade-plus history.

However, the skateway was only open for a few days in January before the weather required the NCC to shut it down.

Ice on the canal needs to be at least 30 centimetres thick before the skateway can safely open, even thicker if the quality is poor. 

Several people stand on a canal in winter as cannons next to them shoot liquid in a steady arc.
Crews work to prepare a stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Feb. 16, 2024. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
