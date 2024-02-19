Rideau Canal Skateway set to open at noon on Family Day

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen at noon on Monday for the last day of Winterlude.

Skaters can use a stretch of the canal between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street, according to the NCC website.

In a social media post Monday morning, the NCC said crews "swept, graded and flooded the ice" overnight.

While ice conditions are variable, the NCC said crews are still working to improve the surface and "the cold is going to help firm everything up."

The announcement comes one day after the NCC briefly opened the skateway but recommended visitors walk instead of skate due to "very poor" ice conditions at the time.

That opening� lasted six hours. The NCC closed the skateway at 6 p.m. on Sunday to do "intensive ice maintenance."