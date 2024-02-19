Content
Ottawa

Rideau Canal Skateway set to open at noon on Family Day

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen at noon on Monday for the last day of Winterlude.

NCC says ice conditions 'are still variable' but crews are working to improve surface

Skaters with long morning shadows.
People cast long shadows as they skate on Ottawa's Rideau Canal on its season-opening day, Jan. 21, 2024. The NCC says it's reopening the canal at noon on Feb. 19, the final day of Winterlude. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Skaters can use a stretch of the canal between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street, according to the NCC website.

In a social media post Monday morning, the NCC said crews "swept, graded and flooded the ice" overnight.

While ice conditions are variable, the NCC said crews are still working to improve the surface and "the cold is going to help firm everything up."

The announcement comes one day after the NCC briefly opened the skateway but recommended visitors walk instead of skate due to "very poor" ice conditions at the time.

That opening lasted six hours. The NCC closed the skateway at 6 p.m. on Sunday to do "intensive ice maintenance."

